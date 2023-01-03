‘When wheat used to be 1.6 rupees per kg’: Bureaucrat shares grandfather's wheat produce bill from 1987

Bureaucrat Parveen Kaswan has an interesting story to tell. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Forest Service official put out a post that contained a sale receipt of a farmer's agricultural produce, and the same post has received a lot of attention. As seen in the post, the wheat produce was sold by his grandfather to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Rs 1.6, per kg, way back in 1987.

While many social media users were intrigued by the 35-year-old bill, a lot of users were in awe of his grandfather’s habit of keeping the records intact.

Kaswan, while sharing the image, wrote, “Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crops my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India."

Furthermore, in another tweet Kaswan wrote, “Grandfather had this habit of keeping all the records intact. This document is called a J form. His collection has all documents of crops sold in last 40 years. One can do a study at home itself.”

Ever since Kaswan shared the post on January 2, the photo has garnered more than 38,400 views, over 600 likes and a few comments.

A user wrote, "“But the rate is showing Rs. 164/kg." To this, the IFS officer replied and wrote, “Bhai quintal ka hai (Brother, it is of quintal).”

Another user wrote, “The J form , one the most important document for the farmer…."

“Good to see the archives of bill, like philately (post cards),” commented a third. “Amazing. The elders back then used to write down all the details of every penny spent. Keep records like this for the crop they sold. So much to learn,” expressed a fourth.

A user wrote, "Agriculture (Farmers & Farming lands) are the most important resources for any country. You know something, for thousands of years in every village there were successive generations who were following the earlier generation into farming but right now if 20 years get over then."

