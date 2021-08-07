Will be an honour to gift XUV700 to 'Golden Athlete' Neeraj Chopra: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra seemed to be closely following Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, and soon after the star athlete won a historic gold medal for India, he said it would be an honour for him to gift the company's upcoming SUV Mahindra XUV700 to Chopra.

Mahindra posted a picture of Chopra and a scene from movie Baahubali on Twitter even as the event was going on, and wrote, "We're all in your army, Baahubali".

Replying to a comment that said Mahindra should gift XUV700 to Chopra, he wrote, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO."

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO

Mahindra also tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, M&M Executive Director - Auto and Farm Sectors, and M&M Automotive Sector CEO Veejay Nakra, asking them to keep the SUV ready for Chopra.

To another user who said Chopra should get the first Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra wrote, "We hear you..."

Earlier, Mahindra had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports and I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in a tweet, saying javelin throw is one of the most frequently used image for commemorative coins and India should release one depicting Chopra.

The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

The 23-year-old produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

