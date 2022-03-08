Women’s Day: Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw back girl power

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra shared the lines of a poem And Still I Rise by the American poet and women’s rights activist Maya Angelou on the occasion of Women’s Day. He also shared a one minute 38 second-long video featuring the tennis star Serena Williams and asked women to “stay strong, just like Serena.”



Mahindra tweeted, “ “Just like moons and just like suns, With the certainty of tides, Just like hopes springing high, Still I’ll rise.”- Maya Angelou”. He further said, “I stored this clip and always pull it out to inspire and remind me of the Power of a Woman. Stay strong, just like Serena.”



“I’ve had my shares of ups and downs. I’ve had many struggles. I’ve had blood clots in both my lungs at the same time [and] I lived through tragedies and controversies. People looked down on me; put me down because I didn’t look like them. I look stronger. I’ve had people look past me because of the colour of my skin,” Williams can be seen as saying in the one minute 38 second-long video shared by Mahindra.



In this video, Williams also talks about people looking away from her because she was a woman and critics claiming she will never be able to win another Grand Slam when she was only at number seven. She then says, “Now, here I stand today with 21 Grand Slam titles and I’m still going. I cannot help but think of my favourite poet, Maya Angelou.”

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka shared an image of Nirmala Sitharaman surrounded by Indian Air Force officers when she was the Defence Minister of India with the hashtags #womenpower and #InternationalWomensDay.

Executive Chairperson of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also backed girl power in a series of tweets. “Happy International Womens Day- let’s bust myths and barriers about women. Society and men must mentor and empower women to be equal citizens and equal partners in life”, Shaw said in one of her tweets.



In another tweet, she also backed nurses, doctors, scientists, ASHA workers and other frontline and healthcare workers who helped India combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay - let’s bust myths and barriers about women. Society and men must mentor and empower women to be equal citizens and equal partners in life. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 8, 2022 Here’s saluting our women warriors- our nurses, doctors, scientists, ASHAs n more who helped our nation fight the Covid19 pandemic. Happy #InternationalWomensDay2022 — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 8, 2022 Women need access to capital, talent and technology - let’s work towards those needs. #HappyWomensDay — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 8, 2022

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. Social, economic, political and cultural achievements of women are celebrated globally.

