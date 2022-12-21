World Record Egg responds after Messi's FIFA World Cup post beats it on Instagram

After the thrilling victory against France in FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, Lionel Messi took to Instagram sharing a 10-photo post of himself and his team lifting the trophy. The post went viral and has broken the record set by 'World Record Egg' as the most liked post on Instagram.

The Egg is famous for holding the record for the most-liked post after it defeated makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's post back in 2019. The image had featured the announcement of her daughter Stormi's birth.

The World Record Egg's account has 4.9 million followers on Instagram and has only one post on the account that was uploaded on January 4, 2019.

As Messi's post broke the record, the Egg does not seem happy. So its official page shared a post asking users the most debated question of all times. "Who's the greatest of all time? @cristiano or @leomessi. Vote your goat in the comments section". With an arrow pointing downwards, the Egg tagged the original picture that started it all.

The Egg shared the results of the post and Lionel Messi came out to be regarded as the greatest of all time (GOAT).

