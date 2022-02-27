World's biggest plane 'Mriya' destroyed by Russia near Kyiv: Ukraine

The Ukrainan government on Sunday said that the world's biggest plane 'Mriya' was destroyed by Russia on an airfield near Kyiv.

Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack on its territory, said on Twitter that it will rebuild the plane, Antonov AN225.

"We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine," the tweet said.

The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also confirmed the development on Twitter. "Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" he said.

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

Built by Ukrainian aircraft maker Antonov, AN225 can deadlift a weight of 600 tonnes versus 448 tonnes for the B747-8I and 548 tonnes for the A380-800. It comprises a 32-wheel landing system and can carry a full fuel payload of 3,00,000 kg over a maximum distance of 4,500 km.

Antonov, in a tweet, said that until AN-225 has been inspected by experts, it cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.

Update on the information of #AN225 "Mriya" aircraft: Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.



Stay tuned for further official announcement.#StopRussia #StopRussiaAggression #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EHyHVFJJXc — ANTONOV Company 🇺🇦 (@AntonovCompany) February 27, 2022

Also Read: Move over Airbus A380, the Antonov AN225 is the bigger daddy in the sky

Also Read: Delhi Metro's first rake to be airlifted was carried on a Ukraine-made aircraft