‘You legend’: Thor star Chris Hemsworth hails Mirabai Chanu 

Weightlifter and Olympian Mirabai Chanu defended her Commonwealth Games crown to live up to the tag of India’s golden girl. And, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, known for playing Thor, noticed her achievement on Twitter.

A user tagged the actor and wrote, “Time for Thor to give up his hammer.” Hemsworth replied, “She is worthy! Congrats. Saikhom, you legend.”

Post her Commonwealth Games win, Chanu wrote, “Lifting 210 kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away.”

Chanu started with a lift of 84 kg and then created a new Commonwealth Games record at 88kg in snatch. She failed in the 90 kg round. She started with a lift of 109 kg in the clean and jerk round then made it 113 kg. Chanu, however, failed to lift 115 kg in the final attempt and made a new Commonwealth Games record of 210 kg.

Commenting on her most recent win, Chanu told news agency ANI, “Commonwealth Games are the first games I am playing after Tokyo Olympics. I won a gold for the country, I am elated. I’d never done 88kg and I did it this time, even touched upon 90 kg. I am happy about it.”

With this, Chanu beat her own record of lifting191 kg (86 kg+105 kg) in the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022, a qualifying event for Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. This was her first competitive event since the Tokyo Games in 2021 when she bagged the country’s first silver medal in weightlifting at the Olympics.