Youth held for impersonating IAS officer Tina Dabi on WhatsApp 

A youth belonging to Rajasthan’s Dungarpur has been detained for allegedly trying to dupe people over WhatsApp via pictures of Jaisalmer collector Tina Dabi. The youth registered a phone number on WhatsApp and put Tina Dabi’s display picture (DP).

He would then message unsuspecting people as Dabi and sought Amazon gift cards of various amounts.

These texts would seem genuine as they were written in flawless English. The matter came to light when UIT Secretary (RAS) Sunita Choudhary received a message seeking an Amazon gift card.

Choudhary told India Today that she received a message from the fraudster’s number in English on Monday. She said, “I thought she had some work. However, the fraudster sought Amazon gift cards from me in the messages. But I don’t use Amazon.”

Jasialmer superintendent of police (SP) traced the number through a cyber team and found its location in Dungarpur. He then informed the Dungarpur SP and the youth was caught. Meanwhile, Jaisalmer collector Tina Dabi has appealed to people to be cautious of messages from unknown number and said that she has only one official number.

Tina Dabi took charge as the collector of Jaisalmer on July 6 this year. She was the first scheduled caste (SC) woman to top the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.