Zerodha down: Users vent frustration, share memes

Users of the online brokerage app Zerodha have reported issues in accessing the portal. They have said that they are unable to access the app and that prices are not being updated on a day when the markets are volatile.

According to downdetector.com, 65 per cent users reported issues related to trading whereas 28 per cent reported issues in mobile brokerage. 6 per cent users, on the other hand, reported issues in accessing the Zerodha website.

A user wrote, “It seems [the] Zerodha team is having long weekend vibes.” Another user took a dig at Nikhil Kamath and wrote, “Kamath is playing chess that’s why Zerodha is down.”

Meanwhile, a company spokesperson told news agency PTI that the price was not updating for a few customers and the issue has been fixed now.

Indian markets opened on a positive note today as Sensex gained 578 points to 59,396 and Nifty gained 160 points to 17,965. Top Sensex gainers include Tech Mahindra, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS and Infosys.

"The important moving averages are lying comfortably below the current index value confirming the uptrend again. The trend may remain bullish over the short term as long as it remains above 17,350. However, the rally towards 17,750-17,800 is likely to attract selling pressure at the higher levels," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities told Business Today.