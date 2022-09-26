Zerodha, Upstox users report login issues on volatile trading day; details here

Users of the online broking apps Zerodha and Upstox have reported issues related to login and trading using the two portals. Users took to Twitter and shared their grievances. Upstox said the login issues have since been resolved.

A user wrote, “#upstox login issue. All open positions struck. App and web both showing error and OTP not receiving Upstox app crashed. #Zerodha.”

Another user wrote, “Zerodha, Upstox, HDFC Securities most of the brokers showing login issues. What kind of nonsense rules are these by regulators. You people dont want retailers to make money.”

Meanwhile, Upstox said that the technical glitches were due to intermittent issues. The tweet read, “Resolved: Intermittent login issues. We have resolved the login issue may have earlier today. You can successfully login on our mobile or web platforms. Thank you for your patience.”

#Update



Resolved: Intermittent login issues

We have resolved the login issue you may have earlier today. You can successfully login on our mobile or web platforms. Thank you for your patience. — Upstox (@upstox) September 26, 2022

Zerodha, however, has not issued any such statement or update. Meanwhile, domestic markets opened on a sombre note on Monday as Asian stocks were trading lower due to renewed worries over economic growth amid high interest rate environment. Sensex plunged 831 points or 1.43 per cent to trade at 57.268 whereas Nifty went 270 points or 1.56 per cent down to 17,058.

Also read: Zerodha’s trading platform Kite faces connectivity issues; users vent on Twitter

Also read: Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex slumps over 800 points, Nifty tests 17,050; Harsha Engineers lists at 36% premium

Also read: Zerodha goes down yet again, users take to Twitter to vent frustration, share hilarious memes