scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Zomato, Paytm, Disney+, Hotstar, other apps down amid major internet outage

Major digital platforms such as Zomato, Paytm, Disney+, Sony LIV, and Hotstar are down for users around the world, primarily due to an issue with internet infrastructure company Akamai

Outage happened due to service disruption in Akamai Outage happened due to service disruption in Akamai

Major digital platforms such as Zomato, Paytm, Disney+, Sony LIV, and Hotstar are down for users around the world, primarily due to an issue with internet infrastructure company Akamai Technologies, a global content delivery, cybersecurity, and cloud service company.

"Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," the company confirmed via a tweet after several users took to social media to vent their anger.

India's biggest fintech platform Paytm said it is trying to address the issue. "Update: Some Paytm services are affected due to a global outage at Akamai. We are actively working towards a resolution," Paytm tweeted.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time. "Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time," he tweeted.

 

TAGS:

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos