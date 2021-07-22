Zomato, Paytm, Disney+, Hotstar, other apps down amid major internet outage

Major digital platforms such as Zomato, Paytm, Disney+, Sony LIV, and Hotstar are down for users around the world, primarily due to an issue with internet infrastructure company Akamai Technologies, a global content delivery, cybersecurity, and cloud service company.
"Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," the company confirmed via a tweet after several users took to social media to vent their anger.
India's biggest fintech platform Paytm said it is trying to address the issue. "Update: Some Paytm services are affected due to a global outage at Akamai. We are actively working towards a resolution," Paytm tweeted.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time. "Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time," he tweeted.
