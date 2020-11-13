Asteroid twice the size of Taj Mahal to zoom past Earth on Diwali

Even though people are not bursting firecrackers this Diwali due to the double whammy of COVID-19 and pollution, the cosmos will be sending firecrackers to our skies.

Two asteroids are heading closer towards the Earth and one of them is twice the size of Taj Mahal. These asteroids are named Asteroid 2020 TB9 and Asteroid 2020 ST1. Asteroid ST1, which is double the size of Taj Mahal, will cross the planet this Diwali. NASA has described the asteroid that will buzz past the planet on November 14 as a 'potentially hazardous' one, according to an India Today report.

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) stated that the 175 metres Asteroid 2020 ST1 will zoom past Earth at an approximate speed of 28, 646 km per hour. Asteroid 2020 TB9, which has a size of 30 meters, will fly past the Earth at a speed of 21,600 km per hour.

Potentially hazardous asteroids are classified on the basis of parameters that measure the asteroid's potential to make deadly close approaches to the Earth. As any small solar system body orbits around the Sun, near-Earth objects occasionally make a 'close approach' to Earth. A near-Earth object is any small solar system body whose orbit brings it in closer proximity with Earth.

