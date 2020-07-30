'Billy G is not my lover,' Elon Musk responds to Bill Gates' criticism

Elon Musk on Thursday took to Twitter to respond to Bill Gates' criticism of the Tesla CEO. Gates asked Musk to not make "outrageous comments" on coronavirus. So, Musk responded by making...outrageous comments.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Gates' quote on Musk during an interview with CNBC. Musk said, "Billy G is not my lover". It is a pun on Michael Jackson's popular song Billy Jean that has the lyric "Billy Jean is not my lover". And needless to say, by Billy G, Musk is referring to Bill Gates.

ð¶ Billy G is not my lover ð¶ â Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Musk also tweeted, "The rumor that Bill Gates and I are lovers is completely untrue".

The tweets come after Bill Gates said Musk's comments on coronavirus were outrageous. "Elon's positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments. He's not much involved in vaccines. He makes a great electric car. And his rockets work well. So he's allowed to say these things. I hope that he doesn't confuse areas he's not involved in too much," Gates had said.

"When you let people communicate, you have to deal with the fact that certain incorrect things that are very titillating can spread very rapidly compared to the truth. And we've always seen that with vaccines," Gates had said.

In the past Elon Musk had said that the number of deaths due to coronavirus might have been overcounted. He had also called California's approach to combating COVID fascist.

