Kim Jong Un is not just not dead, but also killing coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was speculated to be dead a few months ago, is not only alive and kicking but also taking down coronavirus. The leader told in a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers Party that they had stopped coronavirus from making inroads in the country.

"We have thoroughly prevented the inroad of the malignant virus and maintained a stable anti-epidemic situation despite the worldwide health crisis, which is a shining success achieved," Kim Jong Un said in a statement carried by KCNA.

Kim Jong Un also asked the North Korean officials to maintain "maximum alert" and warned against complacency or relaxation.

As countries continue to ease lockdowns, North Korea too has given certain relaxations. The country has reopened schools but prohibited public gatherings. It is also mandatory for North Koreans to wear masks in public places.

The public health ministry has reported that 922 people in the country were checked but found to be negative for coronavirus, as mentioned in Reuters. North Korea is reportedly quarantining hundreds of people -- mostly cargo handlers at seaports and land ports -- "regularly".

Kim Jong Un has ended his media blackout after a month with this meeting. He was photographed for the first time on Thursday since June 8.

While countries are battling coronavirus cases and reporting thousands of cases daily, North Korea has not reported any cases. According to Johns Hopkins, there are 10,874,146 cases in the world, and as many as 521,355 deaths. US, Brazil, Russia, India and Peru are the five most-affected countries in the world.