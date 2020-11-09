Mallika Sherawat's 2009 tweet on Kamala Harris takes Twitter by storm

Way before Kamala Harris actually made it to the highest office in American politics as the Vice President, her rise to power was predicted by Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat. A prophetic tweet by the actress from 2009 has gone viral. Sherawat tweeted, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!"





Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! â Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

Mallika played the role of a Democratic campaigner in a 2011 film, Politics of Love. In order to prepare for her character in the film, Sherawat visited San Francisco in 2009 and that is when she met Kamala Harris, the then Attorney General of San Francisco. The actress also said that her role in Politics of Love was inspired by Harris.

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Mindy Kaling congratulated Harris for her remarkable feat. Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted on her Instagram account, "America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in.... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris, the first woman VP! Dream big girls! Anything can happen!"

