Merry Christmas 2020: Best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share with friends, family

Merry Christmas 2020: When bells toll and rum cake arrives, we all know Christmas is here. Christmas is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. This is the time to spend time with your family and friends, singing Christmas carols, sitting around a Christmas tree, decorating your home with fairy lights and of course sharing X-mas greetings on social media. There is so much people can do to make this day special at home.

Since 2020 has been a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, it becomes important to thank our family and friends and tell them how their support helped you tide through the unprecedented times.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas celebrations this year have been subdued but that should not stop you from making this festival special for your friends and family. Here are some wishes, messages and images to share with your family, friends

"May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude."- Oprah Winfrey A little smile, a word of cheer, a bit of love from someone near a little gift from one held dear, best wishes for the coming year. Merry Christmas 2020

"Ring out the old, ring in the new. Ring happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go. Ring out the false, ring in the true."- Alfred Lord Tennyson

Here's wishing you and your loved ones on the occasion of Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year."- Charles Dickens

We wish you a glittery, sparkly, joyous Christmas. May you feel the warmth of your family's love; and may peace and hope fill your life throughout the year. Merry Christmas

May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year. Here's wishing you a Merry Christmas 2020

"Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone."- Charles M. Schulz

Season Greetings! Have a safe and happy holiday season. Happy New Year!

Though you are far, you are always in my thoughts. Wishing youa Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!