Pakistani news channel Dawn hacked; screen flashes Indian flag, Independence Day message

Popular Pakistani news channel, Dawn, was allegedly hacked on Sunday by anonymous hackers. An advertisement running on this TV channel featured the Indian Tricolour and a message saying 'Happy Independence Day'. This incident grabbed the attention of several netizens.

The message was flashing on the channel at around 03:30pm on Sunday. Meanwhile, Dawn News has put out a tweet in Urdu. This tweet reads, "The Dawn administration has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter."





The leading Pakistani news channel also stated that it was broadcasting as usual when the Indian Tricolour and the Happy Independence Day message started appearing over a commercial suddenly. It remained on the screen for some time and then vanished. "Dawn News is investigating the sudden broadcast of the Indian flag and Happy Independence Day text on its screen," the channel said in a statement on its official website. The statement further read that the viewers will be apprised as soon there is a final conclusion in the matter.

This, however, is not the first time that hackers have targeted an organisation in Pakistan. Earlier this month, the DGPR of Pakistan occupied Kashmir demanded freedom from Pakistan and leveled charges of human rights violations on the Imran Khan government. Later, it was found that the official PoK government website was hacked by Indian hackers. The message on the site read, "Awaam of Azad Jammu and Kashmir seek independence from Pakistan. Pakistan army and police are involved in mass-scale human rights violations, atrocities on innocent civilians and spreading terrorism. We strongly condemn Pakistani rulers for the discriminatory policies and misrule in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the past 70 years."

