28,700 bottles of Burnt Hair perfume sold; only 1,300 left: Elon Musk

Latest entrant in the perfume market– Burnt Hair– is selling like hot cakes as around 28,700 bottles of the perfume have been sold so far, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk further said that only 1,300 bottles of the perfume are left.

He tweeted, “28,700 bottles of exquisite Burnt Hair perfume already sold! Only 1,300 left of this unique, limited edition, collector’s item.”

Users were quick to share their reactions on the announcement. Replying to Musk’s tweet, a user said this venture by Musk actually made more money than some electric car companies did in the last decade or so.

The user wrote, "This made more money than some other electric car companies did in the last 10+ years."

Another user congratulated Musk for such astronomical sales. The user tweeted, “Congrats on the success of this! Not many tech titans could venture into luxury fashion and record this level of success!”

Some users also shared hilarious memes on the same.

For the unversed, Elon Musk launched Burnt Hair perfume at a cost of almost $100 or Rs 8,400 on October 12. The perfume can be purchased using Dogecoin and is available on The Boring Company Website. Its listing on the website read, “The Essence of Repugnant Desire.”

Meanwhile, Tesla stock is up 1.84 per cent to trade at $220.19 on the NASDAQ at the time of writing this story.

