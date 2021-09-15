Apple iPhone 13 launch triggers meme fest on Twitter; here’s how netizens reacted

US-based Apple released its latest iPhone 13 lineup coupled with Watch Series 7 and iPad on September 14 (Tuesday) in a large-scale event. This mega event, dubbed as the ‘California Streaming’ event, was live streamed on the company’s YouTube channel, apple.com and on the Apple TV app.

This event and the lack of innovation triggered a meme fest on the internet. They also talked about how Android users reacted to the Apple Launch event in the form of funny memes.

Ranging from the age-old kidney meme attached to Apple products to same but different, here’s how netizens reacted to the Apple event

The new iPhone 13 series comprises iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and will be available for purchases from September 24.

Customers can pre-order the latest Apple iPhone from 5:30 pm on September 17 on the online Apple store -- apple.com/store or through the Apple Store App. Apple’s iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 at Rs 79,900, iPhone 13 Pro begins at Rs 1,19,000 and the topmost iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,000.

This launch was special as India has made it into the top list of countries to get the latest iPhones after Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the US, the UK and over 30 other countries.

