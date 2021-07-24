Beat the heat in style! Dubai creates artificial rains through cloud seeding

Dubai has been experiencing the wrath of blazing sun this summer season, with the temperature crossing 50-degree Celsius mark in the city recently.

To cool things down, UAE's Center of Meteorology has come up with a unique solution -- artificial (or fake) rains. Dubai has now been witnessing heavy downpours on its highways.

The artificial rainfall has been created using cloud seeding, according to UAE's Center of Meteorology. Through the use of innovative technology, electric shocks are given to clouds which causes them to clump together resulting in a downpour.

The cloud seeding operations are part of an ongoing effort to generate additional rainfall in the Gulf country. Normally, UAE has an average rainfall of just four inches.

UAE had invested $15 million in nine different rain-making projects in 2017.

During cloud seeding operation, drones fire chemicals such as silver iodide into the clouds in order to cause greater rainfall. Another system, which has been trialled in UAE, uses drones to shoot electrical charges into the clouds to cause rainfall, according to The Independent.

The country's Center of Meteorology recently shared the video of artificial rains on Twitter.

It also shared a video of fake rains on Instagram.