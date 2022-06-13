Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel's announce plans to launch new ready-to-drink cocktail

The Coca-Cola Company and Brown-Forman Corporation, the company behind the iconic whiskey brand Jack Daniel's, has announced a worldwide partnership to launch the classic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded, ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed cocktail option. Drawing inspiration from the classic bar cocktail, the drink will be prepared using Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca‑Cola.

The beverage will be offered in markets all around the world, with its first launch scheduled for late 2022 in Mexico.

“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” CEO and President of Brown-Forman Corporation, Lawson Whiting commented on the partnership.

“Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel’s RTD more than 30 years ago. Coca‑Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel’s and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world,” he went on to add.

Brown-Forman is the biggest American-owned alcohol and wine corporation, known for producing high-quality beverages such as Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. Brown-Forman’s brands are available in over 170 countries throughout the world. The Coca-Cola Company, on the other hand, is a global beverage company with products distributed in over 200 countries and territories. Coca-Cola is the provider of a variety of well-known beverages, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta, among many other products.

Chairman and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey remarked on the collaboration, “We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, and that includes new products with our iconic Coca‑Cola brand.”

“We are excited about our new relationship with Brown-Forman and look forward to the introduction of Jack Daniel’s & Coca‑Cola,” Quincey added.

The can and packaging of the beverage will include two of the world's most known and valuable brands Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel's, apart from carrying clear responsibility symbols declaring that it is solely for people of legal drinking age. Brown-Forman and The Coca-Cola Company's responsible marketing policies will duly be followed by Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola RTDs, according to the statement released by the companies.

Moreover, while the worldwide alcohol beverage volume (ABV) standard is 5 per cent, this will vary depending on the market. The beverage will also be offered in a sugar-free variant.

Also read: Coca-Cola hopes to achieve 100% recycling of bottles, cans in 2-3 yrs in India

Also read: India's retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May, but remains above RBI comfort level