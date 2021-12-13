Dubai first in the world to go 100% paperless; here’s what you need to know

Dubai is the first government globally to turn completely paperless, according to the Emirate’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum. He also pointed at savings worth $350 million and 14 million man hours across the Dubai Government. Internal, external transactions and procedures in the Dubai government are 100 per cent digital and managed using a comprehensive digital government services platform.

“The achievement of this target marks the beginning of a new stage in Dubai’s journey to digitize life in all its aspects, a journey rooted in innovation, creativity and a focus on the future,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement. He further added, “This accomplishment also reinforces Dubai’s status as a world-leading digital capital and its status as a role model in designing government operations and services that enhance customer happiness.”

He also noted that the Dubai government plans to implement advanced strategies to create and enhance digital life in Dubai over the next five decades. “The new phase of Dubai’s digital journey will enable and empower future governments to meet the expectations of the residents of a thriving smart city and provide them with renewed opportunities for prosperity, sustainable development and happiness,” Sheikh Hamdan underscored in the statement.

Dubai government’s paperless strategy was implemented in five phases, each of which comprises different group of Dubai government entities. These entities provide over 1,800 digital services and more than 10,500 key transactions. With the end of the fifth phase, the strategy was fully implemented in all 45 Dubai government entities.

The statement also mentioned that collaboration and integration among entities enabled automation of processes and services provided to customers and reduced paper consumption by ~336 million papers. It added the digital transformation in the Dubai Government will enrich smart city experience for all residents, entirely removing the need for paper transactions. Digitalisation will also help in providing exceptional experiences for residents through the DubaiNow application which allows access to more than 130 smart city services in 12 major categories.



