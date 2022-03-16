Elon Musk changes Twitter user name to Elona; here’s why

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has changed his Twitter profile name to Elona Musk. The US-based entrepreneur changed his username after Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechen Republic, called him ‘effeminate’ in a Telegram post. He also asked Musk to “pump up those muscles” and change into the “brutal Elon you need to be.”

The post also stated, “Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure your strength against that of Putin’s. You’re in two leagues. And it’s not even about martial arts or judo, for example.” It further stated, “Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”

“You will return from the Chechen Republic a completely different person Elona, that is Elon,” Kadyrov wrote towards the end of his post.

Musk shared the Telegram post by Kadyrov on his Twitter account and wrote, “Telegram post by Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Chechen Republic!”

“Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona,” Musk replied in his tongue-in-cheek style.

Earlier this week, Musk had challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one fight with the stakes being Ukraine. Musk, in a tweet, wrote, “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine.” He used Russian alphabets to spell Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.

Earlier, Musk had said that SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband services have been activated across Ukraine, days after the country’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhalio Fedorov urged him to provide satellite-based communications to fight the Russian invasion.

