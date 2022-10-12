Elon Musk launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume at Rs 8,400; 10,000 bottles sold so far

World’s richest man Elon Musk launched his own perfume – Burnt Hair – at a cost of around $100 or Rs 8,400 on Wednesday. Within hours of its launch, 10,000 bottles of the perfume were sold. The perfume can be purchased from The Boring Company website and you can pay via Dogecoin, according to Musk.
Musk further said that Burnt Hair is an omnigender product, implying that it can be used both by men and women. The Tesla and SpaceX boss also said that he cannot wait to see what the news articles will be if 1 million bottles of the perfume were sold out.
Its listing on The Boring Company website read, “The Essence of Repugnant Desire.” Another description of the product read, “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.” The site also read, “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”
Burnt Hair perfume going live on The Boring Company website should not come as a surprise. Musk had tweeted earlier today, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable- why did I even fight for it so long !?” He also changed his profile description to “Perfume Salesman”.
After Musk announced the launch of Burnt Hair perfume, Twitter users shared their take about the same. A user wrote, “Elon Musk thinks it’s all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer generated characters. He made the worst named fragrance burnt hair. Selling it for 100 bucks. To make fun of you.”
Another user replied to Musk’s tweet and shared a meme. The user wrote, “No hairline? No problem! I’ll be spraying my burnt hair.”
Meanwhile, Tesla stock is down 2,90 per cent to trade at $216.50 on the NASDAQ at the time of writing this story.
