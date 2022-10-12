Elon Musk launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume at Rs 8,400; 10,000 bottles sold so far

World’s richest man Elon Musk launched his own perfume – Burnt Hair – at a cost of around $100 or Rs 8,400 on Wednesday. Within hours of its launch, 10,000 bottles of the perfume were sold. The perfume can be purchased from The Boring Company website and you can pay via Dogecoin, according to Musk.

Musk further said that Burnt Hair is an omnigender product, implying that it can be used both by men and women. The Tesla and SpaceX boss also said that he cannot wait to see what the news articles will be if 1 million bottles of the perfume were sold out.

Its listing on The Boring Company website read, “The Essence of Repugnant Desire.” Another description of the product read, “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.” The site also read, “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”

Burnt Hair perfume going live on The Boring Company website should not come as a surprise. Musk had tweeted earlier today, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable- why did I even fight for it so long !?” He also changed his profile description to “Perfume Salesman”.

With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

After Musk announced the launch of Burnt Hair perfume, Twitter users shared their take about the same. A user wrote, “Elon Musk thinks it’s all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer generated characters. He made the worst named fragrance burnt hair. Selling it for 100 bucks. To make fun of you.”

Elon Musk thinks it’s all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer generated characters. He made the worst named fragrance burnt hair. Selling it for 100 bucks. To make fun of you. — Steve🏳️‍🌈🇨🇿🇺🇸 (@heisenberg6771) October 12, 2022

Another user replied to Musk’s tweet and shared a meme. The user wrote, “No hairline? No problem! I’ll be spraying my burnt hair.”

No hairline? No problem! I know where I’ll be spraying my burnt hair 👀😏 pic.twitter.com/HwkfO4i2Aq — Leo (@Sup_Its_Leo) October 12, 2022

Here are some more reactions on the same

‼️@elonmusk made today $1 million so far selling Burnt Hair Cologne .. what are you doing ? $Tesla — 420ap3.eth (@Blessinsz) October 12, 2022 Elon Musk tweets that Burnt Hair which is sold on Boring Company, one of his ventures as the best fragrance on Earth



Guess what? 5 hours later he tweets saying 10,000 bottles have sold out. He is giga/tera influencer😂



That's how much influential he is. He moves markets pic.twitter.com/B70P35GmoA — Egline Samoei 🇰🇪 (@EguarEglin) October 12, 2022 Is burnt hair the last thing someone smells before one of your electric vehicles bursts into flames? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 12, 2022 Everyone still being completely normal on here I see. I'm just here for the lols whilst people accuse Elon Musk of whatevs, whilst he sells burnt hair perfume.



Yep, that's a thing. This is what I signed up for and wasted almost 3 decades on. Cool. 20 years of 16 hour days. Yay. — Téa Smith (@tealou) October 12, 2022 Everyone broke and can’t afford to pay for stuff but they have money for burnt hair…. pic.twitter.com/q5OzhvptrZ — _IAmCrypto (@_IAmCrypto) October 12, 2022 Y’all, I’m over here busting my ass trying to make a living owning a hair salon while Elon Musk is selling perfume that smells like burnt hair. 🤷😂🤮😜 pic.twitter.com/T5siClyybD — Nessa 🦋🌻 (@nessaminter) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Tesla stock is down 2,90 per cent to trade at $216.50 on the NASDAQ at the time of writing this story.

Also read: Elon Musk's SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India

Also read: China thanks, Taiwan reprimands Elon Musk over plan to resolve China-Taiwan tensions