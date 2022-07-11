Elon Musk mocks Twitter as it mulls suing him 

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a meme soon after news emerged of the US-based social media platform Twitter hiring a law firm to sue the billionaire. The meme shared by Musk captured his moods as per the progress of the $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid. Musk is shown as smiling along with the caption, “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter” whereas the Tesla boss can be seen laughing with the caption, “They won’t disclose bot info.”

He is also shown as laughing with the caption, “Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court.” Finally, he is shown as guffawing along the caption, “Now they have to disclose bot info in court.”

For the unversed, Twitter has hired a US-based law firm Watchell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz LLP in a bid to sue Musk and force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Twitter’s existing legal team includes Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

The lawsuit is likely to be filed earlier this week in Delaware, news agency Reuters reported. Musk terminated the multi-billion Twitter deal on Friday and claimed the social platform failed to provide information about fake accounts.

Interestingly, Watchell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz LLP was also one of the advisors for Musk’s plan to take Tesla private in 2018. Musk tweeted there was “funding secured” for a $72 billion deal to take Tesla private but did not go ahead with an offer.

(With agency inputs)

