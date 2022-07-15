Elon Musk's father Errol reveals he has a child with stepdaughter 

A revelation by his father Errol Musk has stirred a hornet’s nest. The senior Musk claimed he had an unplanned child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout three years ago. It was revealed in 2017 that Errol had a baby named Elliot Rush, now five years of age, with Jana.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” Musk told British publication The Sun in an interview. He also said during the course of the interview that the second baby was unplanned. He said he has not done a DNA check on the second baby as of yet but her features are very similar to his daughters Rose and Tosca.

Errol further said that the second baby looks and behaves very much like Rushi, thus, making it obvious with whom he had the child. Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Heide Bezuidenhuot, Errol Musk’s second wife.

Errol married Heide after separating from Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, in 1979. Jana was four when the senior Musk became her stepfather. Errol and Heide were married for 18 years and had two children together.

Recently, it was reported widely that Elon had two children with a 36-year-old executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink, weeks before his child with girlfriend Grimes was born.

Musk is father to 9 children with three different partners, which include six children from his first wife Justine Musk, two with Claire Boucher and two with Grimes. Of the six children Musk had with Justine, one passed at 10 months due to an illness.