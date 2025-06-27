F1 star Brad Pitt’s LA home burgled while he was abroad for film's premiere, LAPD begins investigation

Actor Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles residence was burgled while he was away promoting his upcoming film F1 on a global tour. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, which reportedly took place late Wednesday evening.

According to law enforcement sources cited by NBC News, the break-in occurred at Pitt’s home on North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighbourhood. Officers responded to a burglary call, but LAPD Officer Drake Madison told the Associated Press (AP) that the homeowner could not be immediately identified at the time of the response.

NBC News reported that three unidentified individuals allegedly climbed over the property’s front fence and entered the house by breaking through a front window. The home was ransacked, and while authorities have confirmed that an unknown amount of “miscellaneous property” was taken, the specific items stolen have not yet been disclosed.

Pitt purchased the Los Feliz residence for $5.5 million in April 2023. On Monday, he appeared at the London premiere of F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is set for global release on June 27, 2025.

The actor’s team has declined to comment on the break-in, and Pitt has not made a public statement amid ongoing media interactions for his film.

The burglary adds to a string of incidents targeting celebrity homes in Los Angeles. In February 2025, actor Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban’s Beverly Hills home was also burgled. That intruder gained access by smashing a glass window, though it remains unclear what, if anything, was stolen from their $4.7 million property.