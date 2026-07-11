Inside Taylor Swift's $160,000 wedding permit: Why NYC charged the pop star for her big day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden wasn't just one of the year's biggest celebrity events — it also came with a hefty bill from the city. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has revealed that Swift paid more than $160,000 for a special event permit that covered the city's costs of hosting the high-profile celebration.

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The disclosure offers a glimpse into the extensive planning, security and public infrastructure required when one of the world's biggest celebrities hosts a private event in the heart of Manhattan.

Why Taylor Swift paid

According to Mayor Mamdani, the permit fee covered the public resources deployed to safely manage the July 3 wedding.

"Taylor Swift will be paying, has paid already, the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event, and for the response to that event," Mamdani said during a press conference.

The permit was reportedly finalised just days before the ceremony.

Unlike a typical private wedding, an event involving one of the world's most recognizable celebrities required large-scale planning to ensure public safety while minimising disruption to residents and commuters.

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What did the permit cover?

The biggest component of the cost was the city's security and traffic management operation.

The New York Police Department deployed dozens of officers around Madison Square Garden to control crowds, secure the venue and manage traffic during the celebrations.

Ahead of the wedding, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that a dedicated police detail would oversee security arrangements.

The city also announced temporary street closures around Madison Square Garden, along with restricted pedestrian and vehicle access near Penn Station and Moynihan Train Hall, two of New York City's busiest transportation hubs.

These measures were designed to accommodate the large number of guests, media personnel and onlookers expected to gather around the venue.

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Who pays for such events?

Large private events that require additional city services are commonly billed for the public resources they consume.

Rather than asking taxpayers to absorb the cost of extra police deployment, traffic control and public safety measures, municipalities often require organisers to obtain permits and reimburse the city for the additional services provided.

In this case, the permit ensured that the extraordinary security arrangements associated with Swift's wedding were funded by the event organisers rather than the public.

High-profile wedding

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 in a ceremony officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

The wedding reportedly hosted more than 1,000 guests, with celebrities including Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Abby Wambach, Chris Jones and Cooper Kupp among those seen arriving in black-tie attire.

Swift's brother Austin served as her "man of honor," while Kelce's brother Jason was his best man.

Before the celebration

Before the wedding festivities, the couple also made headlines for their philanthropy.

A representative for Swift confirmed that the couple donated $26 million to several charitable organisations ahead of the ceremony. One of the beneficiaries was Answer The Call, a New York-based nonprofit that supports the families of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

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While the wedding was undoubtedly a lavish affair, the newly disclosed permit fee highlights the behind-the-scenes logistics involved in staging a high-profile event in one of the world's busiest cities. From police deployment and traffic diversions to crowd management and public safety, the cost reflected not just the scale of the celebration but also the city's effort to ensure it unfolded smoothly without placing an additional burden on taxpayers.