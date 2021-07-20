Jeff Bezos wonders how space trip will change him

As Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gears up for his maiden space trip, he said that going to space was a lifelong dream and he is really excited to find out how this expedition will change him. "People say they see the thin limb of the Earth's atmosphere, it teaches them how fragile and precious the planet is, how there are there no boundaries," Bezos mentioned in an interview.

The American business magnate is ready to take off for his maiden space flight on Tuesday (July 20) with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year old aviator Wally Funk and 18-year old Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands. The New Shepard can fly up to 6 passengers over 62 miles (100 km) into the outer reaches of the atmosphere, high enough to experience almost 10 minutes of weightlessness. The rocket will take off from west Texas to beyond the Karman line and back again.

Also read: Here's why Sundar Pichai is 'jealous' of Jeff Bezos

Not only this, but he also gave everyone a glimpse into the training that went behind his maiden space mission. Bezos mentioned in an interview with ABC News that the 82 year-old Wally Funk is "doing better than men" in astronaut training and "can outrun" all of them.

He chose to take off on his maiden flight on July 20 since it is the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's iconic moon landing in 1969. Virgin Galactic took a similar trip to space on July 11, with Sir Richard Branson.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal