Meet Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs, who will soon appear in a Louis Vuitton digital campaign

Eve Jobs – the youngest daughter of the legendary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs – has stepped out of her famous dad's shadow to become a successful runway model, and equestrian, and walks for luxury brands like Coperni and Louis Vuitton. In 2021, Eve Jobs forayed into the world of modelling as she walked the runway for luxury fashion brand Coperni in Paris. She also signed a modelling deal with Louis Vuitton and will feature in a digital campaign soon.

Eve started horse-riding lessons when she was six. While her parents asked her to focus on academics throughout, they also allowed her to travel for show jumping competitions in summer and spring breaks.

Eve Jobs was 13 when Steve Jobs passed away due to pancreatic tumour in 2011. She went on to call her mother Laurene Powell Jobs her “guiding light” during the course of an interview with the American magazine Vanity Fair.

She said in a recent interview to Vanity Fair, “As my life unfolds a bit, I’m going to find my avenue to impact the most people in the best way possible. I want to take my time and get it right and find something I love, just as I see my mom finding ways in which to reach people.”

During the course of this interview, she also dismissed American author Walter Isaacson’s claims that she used to call her father’s assistant to make sure she was on his calendar. Isaacson wrote a best-seller biography of Steve Jobs.

Jobs said that she remembers going to work with her father and drawing on a whiteboard in his office which, according to her, is there to this day.

Eve told Vanity Fair, “I have zero recollection of that. I’m so sorry to let you down there. I have a recollection of going to work with him and drawing on this one whiteboard in his office that I believe stands there to this day, with all my little doodles on it. I would just subconsciously soak in all the beauty and gorgeous design around me.”

