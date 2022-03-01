Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son Zain passes away at 26

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son-- Zain Nadella-- died on Monday, as per an internal communication to its executive staff. The American tech giant has also asked its executives to offer the Nadella family the space to grieve in private.



Zain, son of Satya and Anu Nadella, was 26-year-old at the time of his passing. The 26-year-old was born with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture.



Nadella has steered Microsoft towards creating and designing products that can help users with disabilities. He often cited the lessons he learnt while raising and supporting his son Zain. In a post from 2017 titled The moment that forever changed our lives, Nadella wrote, “As his parents, it was up to us not to question “why”, but instead to do everything we could to improve his life.”



He further wrote, “Becoming a father of a son with special needs was the turning point in my life that has shaped who I am today. It has helped me better understand the journey of people with disabilities. It has shaped my personal passion for and philosophy of connecting new ideas to empathy for others. And it is why I am deeply committed to pushing the bounds on what love and compassion combined with human ingenuity and passion to have impact can accomplish with my colleagues at Microsoft.”



Children's Hospital, where Zain received most of his treatment, teamed up with the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Paediatric Neurosciences as part of Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research.



CEO of Children's Hospital Jeff Sperring wrote in a message to his board, "Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him."



Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his condolences to the bereaved family. Naidu tweeted, “Deeply pained to learn the passing away of young Zain Nadella. Condolences to Anupama ji, Satya Nadella and family. May god give them strength through this difficult time. Om Shanthi.”

Deeply pained to learn of the passing away of young Zain Nadella. Condolences to Anupama Ji, @satyanadella and family. May god give them strength through this difficult time. Om Shanthi. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 1, 2022 Anguished with the news of Zain Nadella's demise. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved parents and family. I pray to God to give them enough strength to bear this profound grief and may the departed soul rest in peace. @satyanadella — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 1, 2022