Pakistan Embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan on Twitter; officials say account hacked

Pakistan has been crippled by the coronavirus situation and its economic impact is evident as Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia put out a tweet asking the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan how he expects Pakistani government officials to remain silent with inflation crossing new records every day. The tweet further mentioned that their employees have not been paid their salaries since the past 3 months and that the children of their employees are not allowed to attend school due to non-payment of fees. The tweet also carried track titled Aapne Ghabrana Nahi Hai by Pakistani YouTuber Saad Alavi.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official[s] will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this Naya Pakistan? I am sorry Imran Khan, am not left with another option,” Pakistan Embassy in Serbia’s official Twitter handle read.

Responses to this tweet by the Pakistani embassy were nothing short of hilarious. One of the users recalled a character from Netflix's Sacred Games, Bunty, and tweeted, “Pakistan embassy staffs rn: Yha Parle-G khana pad raha hai kali chaii main dubokar.”

Soon after the matter became viral and Imran Khan started getting trolled, Pakistani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson clarified that the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Pakistani embassy in Serbia have been hacked.

“The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia,” the tweet read.

