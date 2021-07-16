The photographer who took these pics has been killed in Afghanistan

Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar while covering the clash between Afghan forces and Taliban’s forces to reclaim a border crossing with Pakistan. The award-winning photographer, who was working for Reuters, is known for extensively covering a range of issues across the world. Some of his notable work came from coverage of the COVID-19 devastation in India, Delhi riots, Rohingya refugee crisis, Hong Kong protests, and Nepal earthquake.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said, “Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters.”

Siddiqui, who was very active on social media, shared the latest updates of his work. His last tweets, posted on July 13, shed light on the Afghan forces’ mission in Kandahar. According to his tweets, Siddiqui tagged along with Afghan Special Forces to document a combat mission.

“The objective was to extract a wounded policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar city for the last 18 hours. The particular district is contested between the government and the Taliban,” he said in a tweet, posted along with a series of photographs from the mission. Rocket propelled grenades and other heavy weapons were used by the Taliban to attack the convoy. “The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead,” he said.

In the last update about the mission, Siddiqui said that he got a 15 minute break after 15 hours of back-to-back missions.

Some of Siddiqui’s memorable works include the burning funeral pyres photo from a cremation ground, which received a lot of backlash too, the migrant father walking with his son on his shoulders, Rambhakt Gopal brandishing a gun outside Jamia during the Delhi riot protest, and more.

As news of his death surfaced, netizens and the media community took to social media to offer their condolences.

Terrible news coming in: @dansiddiqui (Danish Siddiqui), award winning Reuters photo journalist has been reportedly killed in an ambush in Kandahar. Was a gritty daredevil with a nose for news. Prayers.. RIP, Om Shanti🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 16, 2021

This photo by @dansiddiqui is just one of many that will remind us of his brilliance forever. pic.twitter.com/zDKPWt9Z0b — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui’s searing images on the Rohingya refugees, Delhi pogrom, & India’s Covid crisis will forever be imprinted in our minds. pic.twitter.com/SMwgmiLNTG — Shalini (@ShaliniNair13) July 16, 2021

So tragic to hear that my Indian friend, Pulitzer Prize winner journalist Danish Seddiqi got killed in Kandahar last night. He was embedded with Afghan forces. We met last week and he was telling me about his kids, family and his work from covering Rohingya to pandemic in India. — Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) July 16, 2021

Huge loss to journalism. Some iconic work on protests in India, Delhi riots, second wave. A remarkable chronicler of his times, Danish Siddiqui's work will live on for generations to come to learn and take inspiration from. Deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. pic.twitter.com/7kYqtx0UBB — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) July 16, 2021

With profound sadness I am sharing the news that Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar.

The @PulitzerPrizes wining photographer was in news for clicking and publishing these drone shots of burning Hindu pyres.

May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uxznmpMkoO — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui was the man behind some of the most heart wrenching photos we saw in the last few years in India. Unafraid to show the dismal reality. Unparalleled courage to go into an active warzone in Afghanistan.

The news is utterly heartbreaking.

Rest in power, Danish. pic.twitter.com/TPAqeCQR93 — Mando (@MandoMunda) July 16, 2021

Reuters’ #Indian journalist #DanishSiddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner is killed. He was embedded with Afghan forces when came under attack by Taliban in Kandahar.



Within the span of one week he survived 2 other ambushes but not a third one. He’ll be dearly missed.

His last work👇 https://t.co/urCH22Hjgf — Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan today after coming under attack by the Taliban. He was a Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist who had extensively covered the Delhi pogrom & the covid migrant crisis. Some of his iconic pictures below. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/Wvg5uDJIhb — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui was India’s Eye! He captured some of the most seminal images of the recent years as the Reuters Chief Photographer. We lost him while he was covering the war in Afghanistan. Two days back he had a close shave. Rest in Power, Danish! https://t.co/UZZR8Cxm10 — Basharat Peer (@BasharatPeer) July 16, 2021

The world has lost one of its best. Danish Siddiqui consistently set the frame for us in S. Asia, always with the images and reportage that defined the region's upheavals. His work filled a crucial void at a time when photojournalism, ground reportage have been devalued. RIP. — Aruna Chandrasekhar (@aruna_sekhar) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui. One of my first colleagues at work, friend, critic, mischief monger. One of the most dedicated journalists. Pursued his most passionate obsession, his love for the camera, capturing the truth however dangerous. You left too soon bhai @PoulomiMSaha pic.twitter.com/TvDgE0eC7J — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 16, 2021

