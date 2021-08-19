Virat Kohli ‘most foul mouthed individual’: Former England cricketer faces heat for targeting Indian captain

Former England cricketer Nick Compton has called Indian captain Virat Kohli the “most foul mouthed individual”. The 38-year-old cricketer recalled the incident during 2012 Test series in a tweet and praised the level-headedness of cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

“Isn’t Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I’ll never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what level headed and grounded men Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are,” Compton wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Virat Kohli fans on Twitter criticised Compton for the statement and recalled instances of English players insulting players of other teams. Some also slammed Compton for carrying an eight-year old fight.

“I have rarely seen Kohli picking up the fight or sledging someone without any reason. He only gives it back and if it was in 2012, definitely Nick Compton should have done something to get foul mouthed by Kohli… And don’t even compare with Joe, he once threw a ball at Rahul’s face,” a user commented.

“Who this Nick Compton is? Some player who have made 775 runs in whole career is commenting foolish on someone who have made 775 runs in one series for a lot of time…," another user wrote.

Here’s how others reacted to Compton’s tweet on Virat Kohli

I rarely seen Kohli picking up the fight or sledging someone without any reason. He only gives it back and if it was in 2012, definitely Nick Compton shoud have done something to get foul mouthed by Kohli...



And don't even compare with Joe, he once threw a ball at Rahul's face. — ✪ پٹھان (@drbadman007) August 18, 2021 @thecompdog was it that bad? In fairness it gave the test and the series a nice little edge. Who doesn’t enjoy watching a grudge match! Hopefully we batter them in the next test! — Dan Pettit (@dan_pettit23) August 18, 2021 Where were you when -



Anderson Insulted Ashwin

Buttler insulted Philander in his farewell match.



It was England who started with mouth against Bumrah when he came to bat... pic.twitter.com/I55vWshFIG — Abhi (@Abhicricket18) August 18, 2021 Who this Nick Compton is? Some player who have made 775 runs in whole career is commenting foolish on some one who have made 775 runs in one series for alot of time...🤣🤣😆😆 @imVkohli — Nikhil Sood (@Nikhilsoodsood) August 18, 2021 Ummm, who is Nick Compton? Yes, Kohli is quite aggressive and tenacious on the field but Who is Nick Compton? I repeat who is Nick Compton? — Lazarus16 (@melancholiac161) August 18, 2021 I don't remember the exact details but both Virat Kohli & Nick Compton did went personal with each other in 2012 as per reports. Better to put those differences aside with a one on one chat rather than letting it out at an opportune time like right now to escalate the situation. — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) August 18, 2021 Crying about being sledge by Kohli back in 2012. 😭😭😭 Really living rent free. — Andy (@WeBleedBlue007) August 18, 2021

Compton’s tweet came after several heated exchanges took place between players on field during the second test match between India and England at the Lord’s.

