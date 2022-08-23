Watch: NASA's James Webb telescope shows Jupiter in a way never seen before

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of the largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, and they are stunning. According to NASA, Jupiter is going through a period of giant storms, powerful winds, auroras, and contains periods of extreme temperature and pressure conditions.

The two images released by NASA come from the observatory’s Near-Infrared Camera, containing three specialised infrared filters that showcase details of the planet.

This present observations of Jupiter were led by Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley, along with Paris Observatory professor Thierry Fouchet.

Commenting on the detailed pictures, de Pater said, “We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest," adding that the pictures are so detailed that one can even see the giant gas planet's rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxy in one image.

In these images while one can clearly see Jupiter's famous Giant Red Spot, but as per NASA, the spot appears white instead of red because it is reflecting a lot of sunlight.

“The brightness here indicates high altitude – so the Great Red Spot has high-altitude hazes, as does the equatorial region,” said Heidi Hammel, Webb interdisciplinary scientist for solar system observations.

“This one image sums up the science of our Jupiter system program, which studies the dynamics and chemistry of Jupiter itself, its rings, and its satellite system,” Fouchet said.

As per NASA, scientists have already started analysing the data James Webb has given them in order to gain new and fascinating insights into the way Jupiter functions.