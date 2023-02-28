WATCH: Oops! Contestant buys biryani for Pakistani cooking contest from 'best place in her area'

A contestant bought biryani from the best shop in her area on the Pakistani cooking reality show The Kitchen Master. The contestant refused to budge and leave after the judges rejected her. She then said she was not told that she had to bring self-made food and not packaged food for judges to taste.

Even after she was told about the faux pas, the contestant refused to leave and got into a heated argument with one of the judges. The contestant said she had to stand in a long queue to get the biryani parcel for the judges. A Twitter user who goes by the username Crime Master Gogo shared the video and wrote, “Pakistani master chef can give tough competition to any comedy show in India (sic).”

Pakistan ka master chef can give tough competition to any comedy show in india.. 😂 😂 😂pic.twitter.com/oho7xwzZnt — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) February 26, 2023

Soon after this video went viral on Twitter, users were quick to share their reactions. A user wrote, “I can’t believe this is true, but then I realised it’s Pakistan–anything can happen.”

I cant believe this is true, but then I realized it's Pakistan - kuchh bhi ho sakta hai 😂😂😂 — Savitri Mumukshu - सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) February 27, 2023

Another user wrote, “Buying biryani is also a big task. Kudos to this contestant.”

Buying Biriyani is also a big task. Kudos to this contestant — Subramanian V (@vsubbu2806) February 27, 2023 They should have eaten the biryani...pata nahi agli baar kab muft ki miley 😂 — Gingerbread_Gemini (@Gemini_soaper) February 27, 2023

Bariatric surgeon Dr Sumeet Shah said this video was a combined package of MasterChef and comedy. Dr Shah wrote, “MasterChef and Comedy all rolled into one. Double paisa vasool.”

MasterChef & Comedy all rolled into one. Double paisa vasool 🤣 — Dr Sumeet Shah (@DrSumeetShah) February 27, 2023

YouTuber Ishaan Meet took a jibe at Pakistan’s dire economic situation and wrote, “She can afford to BUY it, is more than enough achievement in Pakistan… Make her win (sic).”

She can afford to BUY it, is more than enough achievement in pakistan …. Jita do 😜 — Ishaan Meet (@ishaanmeet) February 28, 2023

Another user said Pakistani humour is straightforward and off the rails. He tweeted, “We don’t give enough credit to Pakistani humour because it’s straightforward and also off the rails. The realness is key.”

We don’t give enough credit to Pakistani humour because it’s straightforward and also off the rails. The realness is key. — Pokhraj Roy (@PokhrajRoy) February 27, 2023 2 important points



1. Main itni mehnat se laayi hoon

2. Main aisa banaa sakti hoon



😀😀😀 — Saswata Banerjee (@SaswataBanerj18) February 27, 2023

