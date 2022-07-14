‘What a waste of time, energy’: Anand Mahindra on Twitter vs Elon Musk  

The legal tug-of-war between US-based microblogging site Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken the world by storm. Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra also weighed in on the ongoing battle between Twitter and Musk. Mahindra called the legal battle a ‘waste of time, energy and money’.

Mahindra tweeted, “What a waste of time, energy and money. Twitter is an indispensable source of news and connectedness. Can it be run like a quasi social enterprise—listed, for profit—but with a strong charter and managed by a board with directors who act responsibly like trustees?”

What a waste of time, energy & money. Twitter is an indispensable source of news & connectedness. Can it be run like a quasi social enterprise—listed, for profit—but with a strong charter & managed by a board with directors who act responsibly like trustees? https://t.co/jXqyz9ABPu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2022

Earlier this week, Twitter sued Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company and asked a Delaware court to order the world’s richest man to complete the merger at $54.20 per share.

“Musk apparently believes that he- unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law- is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value and walk away,” Twitter said in a scathing attack on Musk.

Twitter also claimed that contrary to Musk’s claims, he was aware when he signed the merger agreement that spam accounted for some portion of Twitter’s mDAU and well aware of Twitter’s disqualified disclosures.

Spam was the main reason Musk cited both publicly and privately for wanting to buy the company.

