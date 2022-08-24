What would happen if Elon Musk's Indian friend Pranay Pathole settled on Mars? His parents weigh in

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is no stranger in the world of social media, so is his Indian friend and Pune-based techie Pranay Pathole. Pathole met his Twitter friend Musk earlier this week at the Gigafactory in US’ Texas.

Pathole shared his picture with Musk and tweeted, “It was so great meeting you Elon Musk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to the millions.”

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

Among other things, both of them talked about having a life on Mars. Pathole told news agency AFP, “Live on earth and die on Mars: that is a philosophy that we all share.” He added that he wants to grow old and die with the “red dust of Mars” on his feet.

Pranay’s father Prashant also weighed in on the discussion and underscored, “Elon is like our family friend.” Prashant is a media consultant and his wife Pallavi is a homemaker. Prashant further said, “If he follows Elon Musk, if he wants to settle down on Mars, we don’t mind.”

Pranay’s interest in going to and settling down on Mars is not new. Pathole tweeted in May, “Mars is 100 per cent populated with robots today. Robots are getting pretty lonely out there. We need to send some humans to accompany them soon in the near future.”

We need to send some humans to accompany them soon in the near future. pic.twitter.com/otqbwFvWnS — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 7, 2022

While talking about his meeting with Musk, Pranay said, “He is super genuine. Like, way down-to-earth. He’s humble.” He added, “The way he takes his time to respond to me… just shows.”

The Pune-based techie has been an admirer of Musk’s work for a long time and the world’s richest man has also backed Pathole’s views over time.

