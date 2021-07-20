World's most expensive ice cream costs Rs 60,000 -- Sold in Dubai, where else!

Ever wondered a scoop of ice cream could cost more than gold? Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury recently went jet-setting to Dubai for the world's most expensive ice cream which costs a whopping $840 (approx. Rs 60,000).

This isn't your normal vanilla ice cream as it is made using fresh vanilla beans and has 23-carat edible gold apart from saffron and black truffles. To add to the opulence, this ice cream, also known as Black Diamond is served in a Versace bowl.

Treasury posted an almost minute-long video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "What is the one thing money can't buy???? 60,000 rupees for ice cream!!!! Eating GOLD. Only in Dubai. World's most expensive ice cream. Was it tasty? Hmm, it was interesting. And yes of course they gave it to me for free hahaha"

Users reacted calling it a waste of money and saying they can invest Rs 60,000 for better purposes. A user wrote, "I can visit Spiti 4 times with Rs 60,000 which will feed my soul with peace and happiness…" while the other one said he could purchase a shop with this amount. Another person said, "Every bite worth 10,000 bucks.. damn. He he he."

Besides the gold-laden ice cream, this café at Dubai's Jumeirah Road also offers a gold-laden latte. A cup of latte is layered with a generous layer of 23-carat gold leaf.

