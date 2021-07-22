'You guys paid for all this': Jeff Bezos thanks employees for space trip, gets roasted

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is getting roasted on the internet after he thanked Amazon employees and customers for paying for his space trip. Even though the statement was made in jest, lawmakers and users on social media did not find it funny.
Bezos embarked on an 11 minute-long expedition into space with his brother Mark, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old space enthusiast and an 18-year-old Oliver Daemen on July 20.
"I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this," Bezos said at a news conference after Blue Origin's maiden space trip. So seriously for every Amazon employee out there and every Amazon customer, thank you very much. It's very appreciated," he added.
This statement drew ire from lawmakers and netizens alike. Senator Elizabeth Warren said, "Jeff Bezos forgot to thank all the hardworking Americans who actually paid taxes to keep this country running while he and Amazon paid nothing." Warren mentioned about changes to tax laws to tackle billionaires who don't pay taxes.
Representative from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) ripped into the billionaire and said that Amazon employees did pay for his space adventure with lower wages and unacceptable workplace conditions.
While Bezos said this on a funny note, netizens were far from amused. Here's how netizens reacted to the Amazon and Blue Origin founder's comments
