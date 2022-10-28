Zimbabwe finally takes revenge on Pakistan for 'Pak Bean'; here's the full story

People commonly celebrate their achievements over a glass of wine and some delicious food. But Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa depends on humour to celebrate victory. After Zimbabwe clinched its one-run victory against Pakistan in the recently concluded T20 World Cup match, he asked Pakistan to send the real Mr Bean next time around.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa tweeted, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean… #PakvsZim (sic).”

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

Responding to the President of Zimbabwe, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while Pakistan may not have the real Mr Bean, it does have a real cricketing spirit and “a funny habit of bouncing back.”

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)



Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

Foodtech unicorn Zomato also had its two cents about the entire Pak Bean. Zomato tweeted, “Beans are a real match-winning food (sic).”

beans are a real match-winning food 😉 — zomato (@zomato) October 27, 2022

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted in Hindi, “Hahahaha… Mr President played it absolutely well. Touched a nerve with the Pakistanis.”

Hahahaha… Mr President bhi mast khel gaye.



Padosi ki Dukhti Rag https://t.co/yKksx3sjLs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022 Bhai kya badla le liya teri team ne Fraud Pak Bean ka. Great revenge #ZimvPak https://t.co/oL0KJgLcys — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022

Now, what is the whole Mr Bean thing about?

Before the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match, a Twitter user Ngugi Chasura replied to a tweet by the Pakistani Cricket Board PCB and said they sent a Mr Bean doppelganger instead of the real one. He wrote, “As Zimbabweans we won’t forgive you… you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean.. we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you!”

A user then asked him about the whole Pak Bean thing. To this, Chasura said the fake Mr Bean attended one of the local events and allegedly stole people’s money.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

President Emmerson talked about Pak Bean, a Pakistani imposter of Mr Bean played by British actor Rowan Atkinson. Pak Bean or the Pakistani Mr Bean is a Pakistani comedian Asif Mohammad who performed a show in the country in 2016. Zimbabweans had to pay $10 and the show was a complete dud.

After Zimbabwe’s win against Pakistan, Twitter users were reminded of this and shared hilarious memes regarding the topic. Actor and comedian Danish Sait tweeted, “When Zimbabwe asks for Mr Bean, you give them Mr Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM”

