Tanzanian miner discovers two large gemstones, turns millionaire overnight!

Sainiu Laizer, a Tanzanian miner, became a millionaire overnight after he sold off two Tanzanite gemstones for 7.7 billion Tanzanian shillings or $3.4 million. Gemstones are extremely rare but these two were the largest ever found in the country making them unique, according to the BBC.

Laizer had discovered the two gemstones while mining last week, they weighed 9.2 kg and 5.8 kg respectively. He brought them to a trading event in the region of Manyara on Wednesday where he sold them for the massive amount.

Laizer is reportedly a father to more than 30 children. He told the news organisation that he plans to use the money to build a shopping mall and a school for his community in the Simanjiro district of Manyara.

"I want to build this school near my home," he told the news outlet. "There are many poor people around here who can't afford to take their children to school."

Lazier also said that he is not educated but still be would like to run things in a professional way. He told that he would let his children run the business professionally. '

Laizer said that he would continue to look after his herd of 2,000 cows despite his newfound wealth. He said that he was going to slaughter one of his cows and host a big-party to celebrate soon.

Laizer was congratulated by Tanzanian President John Magufuli over the phone. Magufuli said that Laizer's find showed the benefit of small-scale miners and "proves that Tanzania is rich."

