Union Budget 2011-2012

Pranab may dole out tax sops to salaried class, farmers

It is widely expected that the Budget 2011-12 will raise the income tax exemption limit to Rs 1.80 lakh from the current Rs 1.60 lakh per annum.

 
 

Economic Survey: Kaushik Basu's Cover Job

More

Check yarn prices, exporters ask govt

Apparel exporters have sought the government's intervention to control a sudden spurt in the prices of cotton and cotton yarn.
More

India's economy at risk

More
 
 

'Banerjee did a commendable job'

More

Advice for Pranab on Budget 2011

More

Cut in excise, service tax sought

More
Advertisement