BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Tax Impact
The Finance Minister gives with one hand, and takes away with the other. Income-tax exemption limits are raised marginally, but you will get hit on more items for service tax. And this is assuming that your food costs will drop a bit if Pranab Mukherjee's Rs 300-crore magic formula works.
Budget highlights | Full coverage | Watch video
Senior citizens are the main beneficiary in the latest budget. Mukherjee has reduced the age limit for classification as a senior citizen from 65 years to 60 years.
Unveiling the Budget proposals for 2011-12 in the Lok Sabha, Mukherjee also proposed to reduce the age limit for consideration as senior citizens from 65 years to 60.
FM Pranab Mukherjee decided to maintain the standard rate of central excise duty in order to see improved business margins translated into higher investment rates.
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces