Budget Basics
Upset with your income tax exemption limit? Then how about going back to 1973-74, when the effective rate at the top was 97.5 per cent and there were 11 rate slabs?
Here is a compendium of the financial avenues and instruments that can help reduce the amount of tax you pay.
There were few surprises in Budget 2011-12. But here's a look at some sectors which got affected - some favourably, some less so - by the proposals.
Equity-linked savings schemes are one of the best tax-saving instruments as these have delivered the highest returns compared with other options.
All budgets are important, but some budgets are more important than others. Business Today chooses ten that have had the most impact on the nation's economy.
Here is a list of some of the investments and expenditures that qualify for exemptions/ deductions under various sections of the Income-tax Act.
Trinamool Congress' Dinesh Trivedi will present his first Budget as Railway Minister on March 14, 2012. Trivedi's assumed office on July 13, 2011.
