Budget 2012 latest news from Business Today

Your income tax since 1950

Upset with your income tax exemption limit? Then how about going back to 1973-74, when the effective rate at the top was 97.5 per cent and there were 11 rate slabs?

 
 

Budget 2012-13 fact sheet

More

Ways to cut down your tax burden

Here is a compendium of the financial avenues and instruments that can help reduce the amount of tax you pay.
More

Budget 2011-12: Hits and Misses

There were few surprises in Budget 2011-12. But here's a look at some sectors which got affected - some favourably, some less so - by the proposals.
More

Budgets over the years

More

Be bullish on saving tax

Equity-linked savings schemes are one of the best tax-saving instruments as these have delivered the highest returns compared with other options.
More
 
 

10 Budgets that changed India

All budgets are important, but some budgets are more important than others. Business Today chooses ten that have had the most impact on the nation's economy.
More

Finance Ministers and their Budgets

More

Tax deductions that you should not miss

Here is a list of some of the investments and expenditures that qualify for exemptions/ deductions under various sections of the Income-tax Act.
More

Railway ministers over the years

Trinamool Congress' Dinesh Trivedi will present his first Budget as Railway Minister on March 14, 2012. Trivedi's assumed office on July 13, 2011.
More
Advertisement