Ministry for fixed subsidy on diesel

PTI | New Delhi

Advocating raising fuel price with rise in input cost, the pre-Budget Economic Survey on Thursday asked the government to pay a fixed amount per litre as diesel subsidy so as to cut subsidy outgo.

 
 

Allow FDI in multi-brand retail: Survey

The Economic Survey 2011-12 says foreign investment could help in curbing food inflation in a significant way.
Survey pegs inflation at 6.5-7 per cent

The Economic Survey for 2011-12 pegs inflation at 6.5-7 per cent by end of March and projected a further moderation in the next fiscal.
India's growth at 7.6 per cent next fiscal

The Economic Survey for 2011-12 tabled by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in Parliament projected a 7.6 per cent growth for the next fiscal beginning April 1.
GDP growth expected to pick up to 7.6 per cent in 2012-13

Highlights of the Economic Survey 2011-12 tabled in parliament by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday:
Economic Survey exudes hope, optimism

The survey projects economy to rebound to 7.6 percent growth from a three-year low of sub 7 percent growth in 2012-2013.
Service sector helped India grow

Euro crisis to keep markets volatile

Subdued inflow of foreign funds not only led to a decline in Indian markets but also contributed to the sharp fall of the rupee, the Economic Survey for 2011-12 said.
