Expectations
Fiscal compulsions might prevent Pranab Mukherjee from granting significant tax concessions. So, the chances of any tax breaks in the Budget are slim, concluded a Business Today panel that discussed Finance Minister's options.
If the finance minister settles for a higher fiscal deficit - beyond 5 per cent - interest rates are not going to come down drastically in the current year.
Expenses have sky-rocketed and the economy has not been doing well. The only hope is to appeal to the government to give some tax relief.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee may look to non-tax revenues to hold the budget deficit at a respectable level.
Ahead of the Budget, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is caught between two opposing yet powerful arguments from the power sector.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to present the Budget for next fiscal in the Lok Sabha on March 16.
