BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Reactions
Business Today commissioned market research firm Ipsos for a survey, which quizzed 100 top executives across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune.
Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has said that the Union Budget for 2012-13 has taken the reality of India's situation.
Those in the industry looking for positives in the Budget there seems hope in fiscal consolidation appearing as a key concern for the finance minister.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh says the government will have to bite the bullet and stressed on faster, inclusive growth of the economy.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien says the Union Budget for 2012-13 was tolerable.
Calling the Budget clerical and ineffective, the Left parties say it would increase the burden on the common man.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces