"The budget is visionless, missionless and actionless from the angle of the common people. It is not going to stimulate growth and development of the poor," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.
Budget 2013/14 assumes the economy will perform better than in the previous year and tax administration will be much more efficient.
The finance minister will participate in a 'Google+ Hangout', answering questions about the Budget and the state of the economy to the masses at 8 pm tonight.
Finance Minister P Chidambaram has allocated Rs 3,120 crore ($581.927 million) in the Union Budget for the Delhi Metro.
Finance Minister P Chidambaram has announced the setting up of a special Nirbhaya fund for women's safety with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion).
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in his Budget speech said the public-private-partnership (PPP) model should be followed to raise coal production.
In a bid to empower women, Finance Minister P.Chidambaram announced on Thursday that India's first all-women public sector bank will open soon.
