Corporate Speak
Manish Sabharwal, Chairman, TeamLease Services says the 17 per cent increase in allocation for the Human Resources Development Ministry is good news along with the Rs 1,000 crore allocation for skill development of youth.
Harsh Mariwala, CMD of Marico, says the intention to control the fiscal deficit and encourage investments in Budget 2013 is a step in the right direction.
A. Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla SunLife AMC says the good part of the Budget is that it has not increased the tax burden for a large pool of middle class taxpayers.
Shantanu Prakash, CMD, Educomp says the tone of the budget as far as the education sector goes was highly positive.
Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani says P Chidambaram presented a reasonable and balanced budget. says P Chidambaram presented a reasonable and balanced budget.
Sanjiv Goenka, chairman RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group on Budget 2013 announcements:
Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises says it is a positive and pragmatic election year budget that keeps planned expenditure on track and economics in mind.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CMD Motilal Oswal on Budget announcements. Excerpts:
