BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Expectations
The sector has been going through a difficult phase with several builders facing liquidity crisis. Some have even defaulted on debt.
The industry lobby also wants the government to provide sops encouraging investment and promoting the culture of entrepreneurship.
Besides parity in tax rates with crude oil, the industry players want gas to be in the list of products covered by GST.
Corporate America has sought major reforms in the country's health sector including foreign direct investment and global collaboration in life sciences.
Worried over the declining economic growth, India Inc has pitched for Budget 2013 to boost investment sentiment and give a thrust to the flagging growth.
The mutual fund industry wants more tax benefits for investors in the Union Budget this year.
Industry body CII has sought urgent steps in the forthcoming Budget to make the infrastructure sector viable and capable of attracting capital.
Industry body CII has asked the government to take steps in the Budget to boost investments as economic growth has slowed.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces